Minister terms Iran-China ties in Int'l arena as strategic

He made the remarks at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua, adding the countries enjoy old and friendly relations which could be strategic at bilateral and international levels.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani's negotiation with Chinese officials at the meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he underlined that the negotiations could be regarded as a roadmap for both sides' cooperation.

He expressed Iran's readiness for exchanging specialized delegations to implement the terms of the signed MoUs.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran 'Chang Hua', for his part, stated that both sides' friendship has been long-lasting and the Silk Road has linked them together.

He also announced his country's readiness for developing relations, noting that China has tendency to cooperate with Iran in labor and social security.

