Sep 5, 2019, 5:16 PM
Mayor says sanctions not obstacle for Tehran-Vienna ties

Tehran- Sept 5, IRNA – Despite US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, Vienna is keen on expanding cooperation with it in the field of urban development, Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig said on Thursday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Tehran's mayor, Pirouz Hanachi at the Vienna municipality, adding everyday concerns of two sides' citizens are significant and not ideological challenges as well as international policies.

Trade and experience exchanges between two countries have been done over past few years and various round of talks have been held on smart cities, he underscored.

He went on to say that tourism, transportation and waste management are on the agenda of both sides' cooperation.

