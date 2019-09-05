Tehran, Vienna mayors underscore expansion of cooperation

Tehran's mayor, Pirouz Hanachi, said on Thursday morning after working breakfast with Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig at the Vienna municipality, that Tehran is ready to implement a document of cooperation between the two countries. The document, signed between the mayors of the two capitals in June of 2016, oversees the expansion of cooperation in urban development and planning, public transport, waste management, energy efficiency, tourism, culture and economics.

Stressing that sanctions are related to governments, Hanachi emphasized on the active presence of Austrian companies in Tehran's urban development projects, including subway, reconstruction of worn-out texture, start-ups, clean energy, waste management, and traffic transport.

The mayor of Tehran, also referring to the historical and long-standing relations between the two countries, positively assessed the trend of relations between the two countries, stating that Iran is interested in the all-out expansion of relations with Austria.

Hanachi then invited his Austrian counterpart to travel to Tehran in the context of expanding ties, links and cooperation.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Vienna described the Iranian capital as a big, historic and important city and emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation between the two sides.

Noting that sanctions are not the solution, the official went on to say that cooperation at the level of urban activities and projects can create a suitable environment for the development of political cooperation.

The mayor of Tehran arrived in Vienna on Monday night at the head of a delegation comprised of city managers and Tehran’s City Council’s members at the invitation of Li Yong, general manager of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and his Austrian counterpart.

He has so far met with the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Secretary General of the European Cities Forum and will travel to Germany to meet with the Mayor of Berlin.

Mahmoud Mirluohi, a member of the Tehran City Council, also accompanies Hanachi on the trip.

