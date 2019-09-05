Iran's 3rd JCPOA step, response to Europe's non-compliance: MP

Speaking to IRNA on Thursday, Member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Rouhollah Hazratpour noted that the president has announced that on Friday third step to reduce the obligations in the JCPOA will start for everything that is needed for nuclear technology research and development.

Pointing out that the promises of Europeans were not merely fulfilled, the MP highlighted that according to the supreme leader's instructions, Iran does not trust the promises of Europeans in the JCPOA.

We have not pinned hope to abroad for development and progress," said the parliamentarian, stating that Iran has maintained its authority in the nuclear negotiations and after the JCPOA.

The official further emphasized that development and improvement of the economic situation should not depend on the JCPOA and this should be conditional, reiterated that producers are seeking market stability and people also want the adjustment of economic conditions, which cannot be achieved without relying on domestic production and capacity utilization.

President Hassan Rouhani has stressed Iran's determination to take the third step towards reducing Iran’s obligations to the Joint Comprehensive of Plan of Action(JCPOA) on Friday.

Rouhani further stressed that Iran's actions will be within the framework of the IAEA's regulations and, noting that there is still another 60-day deadline ahead for Europe, said whenever they return to their commitments, Iran will also return to its obligations.

Referring to the steps taken to reduce commitments, in regard to the third step, the President stated that in the third step, the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) is obliged to start immediately to provide whatever the technical needs of the country in the field of research and development and put aside all commitments in the field of research and development stipulated in the JCPOA in order to witness the expansion of research and developments (R&D) in all kinds of new centrifuges and everything we need for enrichment, the AEOI will do the same with pace.

