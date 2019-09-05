FM Zarif describes OFAC as jail warden

"#OFAC is nothing more than a JAIL WARDENWARDEN," Zarif wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"Ask for reprieve (waiver), get thrown in solitary for the audacity. Ask again and you might end up in the gallows," he added.

He noted: "The only way to mitigate US #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) is to decide to finally free yourself from the hangman’s noose."

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif referred to America's numerous failures and said blackmailing is becoming a pattern with the US.

Earlier, he had said "Dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him"

"would 'US persons' need OFAC [US Office of Foreign Assets Control] license to 'engage' with me by reading my writings or listening to interviews?" he asked.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish