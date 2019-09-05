Iran to reduce more commitments if Europe remains idle: MP

Iran will take third step to reduce commitments if Europe remains inactive, Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini, spokesman for Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told IRNA.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Iran, at the present time, is not considering leaving the JCPOA but continues reducing commitments gradually if it sees no serious measures by the Europeans, the parliamentarian said.

In a separate interview, the Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour too told IRNA on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry gives regular reports on the implementation of the nuclear deal to Majlis.

Foreign Ministry has been obliged to present reports on the process of implementation of the JCPOA every three months since the announcement of the 'Implementation Day' of the nuclear deal on January 16, 2016.

The reports on the JCPOA are read out in Majlis every six months.

The Iranian parliament has passed a law according to which Iran should react properly and reciprocally to the violation of the JCPOA by any party of the deal. Based on the law, the Foreign Ministry should periodically inform the parliament about the implementation of the nuclear deal.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish