Pres. Rouhani stresses Iran's will to take 3rd JCPOA step on Friday

In remarks after a meeting among the heads of three branches of power on Wednesday, the President underlined Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is capable of providing whatever the country needs in nuclear technology research and development.

During the meeting, he hosted the Head of Judiciary Ebrahim Raeesi and the Speaker of Parliament (Majlis) Ali Larijani.

Rouhani further stressed that Iran's actions will be within the framework of the IAEA's regulations and, noting that there is still another 60-day deadline ahead for Europe, said whenever they return to their commitments, Iran will also return to its obligations.

The president further referred to the nuclear talks and reiterated that Americans had been pursuing three goals since 16 months ago.

Their first and foremost goal was what they liked to call "regime change", and the next was to undermine the system if they failed to achieve the first goal, while their third aim was to impose new round of negotiations on Iran in a way that would only benefit them; a negotiation along with heavy sanctions on Iran to increase their bargaining power, he noted.

Rouhani went on to point out that as before, the US will fail this time as well in its policies of change, undermining and imposing negotiation, and there is no way for them to return to international law, obligations and regulations.

The president noted that because of the 4 + 1's failure to meet their commitments after the US departure of the JCPOA, the path Iran had chosen four months ago in regards to the nuclear deal has is now focusing on ways reduce the commitments as already announced.

Tehran took the first step of commitment reductions, then gave 2 months to 4+1 and did the second phase and we gave them 2 more months, but in every 2 months we had negotiations with 4+1 countrie including European Union and especially three European countries, but because we didn't reach our desirable results, and the third step will be taken on Friday.

Referring to the steps taken to reduce commitments, in regard to the third step, the President stated that in the third step, the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) is obliged to start immediately to provide whatever the technical needs of the country in the field of research and development and put aside all commitments in the field of research and development stipulated in the JCPOA in order to witness the expansion of research and developments (R&D) in all kinds of new centrifuges and everything we need for enrichment, the AEOI will do the same with pace.

Iranian precedent pointed out that of course, we know that this is a very big step for the Islamic Republic of Iran because the major part of the negotiations with the P5 + 1 and the 6 major powers focused on R&D timing how the timing is to be for different years.

The President reiterated that all of our time-bound R&D commitments in the JCPOA will be completely removed by Friday, and Iran will take any measure to provide everything it needs technically and in terms of technology and nuclear technology is needed under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight within the framework of a peaceful approach, and at the same time giving 2 months to 4+1 countries that if we could reach an agreement, we may return to our obligations under the terms of the agreement.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish