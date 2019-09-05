 Third IORA meeting kicks off with Zarif's presence

The meeting is attended by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and a number of ministers of the member states and parties to the dialogue.

The previous two conventions of the body were held in Mauritius in 2015 and in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2017.

South Africa, India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Yemen, Bangladesh, Kenya, Mauritius (headquarters), Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique and the Seychelles are the main members of the organization while China, Japan, Egypt, the United Kingdom and France are parties to the dialogue.

The purpose of the meeting is to utilize and exploit the Indian Ocean's capacities in the economic, transportation and resource sectors with environmental considerations.

The slogan of the summit is to develop a sustainable maritime economy and make the most of the opportunities in the Indian Ocean.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night, met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Mumen and Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Chaudhry on Wednesday to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and review the Islamic world issues and international issues.

The foreign minister yesterday also answered questions by Bangladeshi media reporters and gave a speech to the country's Persian-speaking teachers.

Zarif will leave Dhaka today for Jakarta.

Iranian Foreign Minister left Tehran for the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second round of the Iranian FM’s Asian tour. Zarif visited China, Japan and Malaysia last week and met with their officials.

During his visit to Moscow, Zarif also discussed bilateral issues, regional issues, and the JCPOA with officials in Moscow.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Tehran and Moscow will cooperate on issues related to the nuclear deal and regional security that will benefit the region.

We share common views on all issues and need cooperation in all of these aspects, said Iran’s FM Zarif on Monday.

The cooperation that we agreed on about the JCPOA and regional issues will benefit the regional peace and security, he added in Moscow.

He noted that Iran and Russia discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral ties, regional situation, security in the Persian Gulf and nuclear deal.

