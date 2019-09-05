Iran condemns US new economic terrorism

Condemning the remarks made by US special representative for Iran Brian Hook about Tehran, Mousavi in a tweet on Wednesday night lashed out at his extremely hostile remarks.

He also condemned the disappointing measures being taken by the United States against the country.

More mockingly is Hook's offer that he will give a reward for information and spying from Iran that - as the US official claims - will "help disrupt Iranian oil smuggling", Mousavi noted.

He added that such anti-Iran moves will be ineffective as they are taken due to the US desperation.

The US anti-Iran remarks will add more to their dirty record of dealing with the Iranian nation, he said stressing that the US officials would surely be responsible for their measures someday.

