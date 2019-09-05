Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 5

** IRAN NEWS
- President gives Europe two more months to save JCPOA
- Iran Rejects European Union's $15b offer as loan
- Resistance sapping US, Israeli power in region
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Iran to take "significant" step in reducing nuclear commitments
- Iran dismisses US space sanctions as "ineffective"
- Iran FM, Bangladeshi PM discuss ties, Muslim world
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- EU noncommittal after getting another chance
- China, Iran update $400 billion deal: report
- Iranian athletes to participate at Karate 1-premier league Tokyo
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran set to take third nuclear step
- Iran frees 7 crew members of seized British tanker
- Excessive sanctions threatening US economy
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- $4.6b tax revenues in 5 months
- Tehran mayor signs MoU with UNIDO
- Stock trade ends week in positive territory
1483**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment