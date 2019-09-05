Sep 5, 2019, 8:57 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 5

Tehran, Sept 5, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

- President gives Europe two more months to save JCPOA

- Iran Rejects European Union's $15b offer as loan

- Resistance sapping US, Israeli power in region

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran to take "significant" step in reducing nuclear commitments

- Iran dismisses US space sanctions as "ineffective"

- Iran FM, Bangladeshi PM discuss ties, Muslim world

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- EU noncommittal after getting another chance

- China, Iran update $400 billion deal: report

- Iranian athletes to participate at Karate 1-premier league Tokyo

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran set to take third nuclear step

- Iran frees 7 crew members of seized British tanker

- Excessive sanctions threatening US economy

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- $4.6b tax revenues in 5 months

- Tehran mayor signs MoU with UNIDO

- Stock trade ends week in positive territory

