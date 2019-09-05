Envoy: Oman ready for more interaction with Iranian businessmen

Speaking in a meeting with the businessmen and members of the Orumieh chamber of Commerce, Khalid Al-Birwani referred to considerable capacities of the province asking for developing cooperation in trade and tourism fields between two sides.

Referring to the unique capabilities of the Iranian province, he hoped the trip will have positive achievements.

He also pointed to the upcoming joint meeting between Iran and Oman chambers of commerce in Tehran, saying West Azarbaijan will be a good option for introducing these potentials.

Khalid Al-Birwani went on to say that the Iranian tourism minister is to travel to Oman.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Orumieh Chamber of Commerce Hassan Entezar said 2.5m tons sugar beet, 1.5m tons apple, 21,000 tons honey, 200,000 tons grapes and about 400,000 tons fruit is being provided in the province for domestic and foreign markets annually.

He also emphasized Oman’s trade capacities for promoting West Azarbaijan in the African market.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish