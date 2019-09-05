Slovenia seeks to boost cooperation with Iran at highest level

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi who is currently visiting Slovenia at the head of a delegation comprising economic experts after a trip to Paris.

The two officials discussed prospects of bilateral trade and economic relations, stressing the need for using capacities and opportunities in line with promoting bilateral commercial ties, especially in the field of tourism.

They also called for exchanging trade and economic delegations in near future.

Araghchi pointed to the problems arising from the illegal and unilateral US sanctions, noting that they have created opportunities for self-sufficiency for the country in certain areas.

There are avenues for promoting bilateral relations between the two countries as well as channels to cushion the impacts of the challenges, he said.

