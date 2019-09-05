Sep 5, 2019, 8:44 AM
Rouhani: Iran to enforce third nuclear step on Friday

Tehran, Sept 5, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani has announced Iran will start the implementation of the third step of its plan to reduce compliance with the JCPOA on Friday.

At the end of the meeting of heads of three branches of government on Wednesday, he called on the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to provide whatever the country needs for developing nuclear technologies.

"Iran's measures will take place within the framework of IAEA's regulations. Of course, the EU has another 60 days to fulfill its commitments. If it did, we would return to our commitments under the JCPOA," he said.

During the meeting, President Rouhani, Judiciary Chief Ebrahmi Raeisi and Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani dealt with the country's major issues including  economic problems facing the people, fighting corruption, regional developments and the third nuclear step Iran is poised to take.

