Rouhani: Iran to enforce third nuclear step on Friday

At the end of the meeting of heads of three branches of government on Wednesday, he called on the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to provide whatever the country needs for developing nuclear technologies.

"Iran's measures will take place within the framework of IAEA's regulations. Of course, the EU has another 60 days to fulfill its commitments. If it did, we would return to our commitments under the JCPOA," he said.

During the meeting, President Rouhani, Judiciary Chief Ebrahmi Raeisi and Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani dealt with the country's major issues including economic problems facing the people, fighting corruption, regional developments and the third nuclear step Iran is poised to take.

