Omani envoy terms Iran as important state, friend, brother

Speaking in a meeting with West Azarbaijan governor Khalid Al-Birwani, he said Iran and Oman have reinforced political and economic relations during his six-year mission in Iran.

Referring to unique capabilities of the Iranian province, he expressed hope for the current trip to bring about positive achievements.

He also pointed to the upcoming joint meeting between Iran and Oman chambers of commerce, saying West Azarbaijan will be a good option for introducing these potentials.

Khalid Al-Birwani went on to say that Iranian tourism minister is to travel to Oman.

Omani diplomat hailed suggestion to launch direct flight between West Azarbaijan and Oman.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarrabi stated that Iran's exports to Oman have increased five-fold over the past six years due to government’s planning and Iranian side is looking to increase that level.

Zarrabi reiterated that Oman's total imports during the year amount to about $ 20 billion, of which Iran's share was about 3.6 percent, and we are looking to increase it to 10 percent, which is close to $2 billion.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish