Tehran's stance based on saving JCPOA: Araghchi

Belgrade, Sept 4, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran agrees with the EU in saving JCPOA and the country is interested to join the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

In a meeting with Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, he hailed diplomatic shuttles between the two countries and exchange of trade delegations in recent years, describing their ties as friendly.

Araghchi who is currently in Ljubljana at the head of an economic team to attend the 14th Bled Strategic Forum and hold third round of Iran-Slovenia political consultations appreciated Slovenia's supports for the JCPOA.

Commenting on the latest situation of JCPOA and France's efforts to clinch a deal to remove sanctions, he hoped that the EU and three European states fulfill their commitments under the deal.

