Tehran's stance based on saving JCPOA: Araghchi

In a meeting with Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, he hailed diplomatic shuttles between the two countries and exchange of trade delegations in recent years, describing their ties as friendly.

Araghchi who is currently in Ljubljana at the head of an economic team to attend the 14th Bled Strategic Forum and hold third round of Iran-Slovenia political consultations appreciated Slovenia's supports for the JCPOA.

Commenting on the latest situation of JCPOA and France's efforts to clinch a deal to remove sanctions, he hoped that the EU and three European states fulfill their commitments under the deal.

