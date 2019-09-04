Mayor elaborates on achievements of making smart Tehran

Addressing the BRIDGE for Cities 4.0: Connecting cities through the new industrial revolution, Hanachi said In Smart Tehran plan which is regarded as one of successful samples of digital development and the 4th industrial revolution in the Middle East and West Asia, "we have been seeking to take advantage of modern technologies for achieving considerable results" in the field of boosting public security, environmental sustainability and facilitating movement and increasing the quality of life.

Commenting on digital services field, he referred to ‘My Tehran’ website which gives various services to Iranian citizens and is standing in higher ranking compared with London, Tokyo, Barcelona, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam and Melbourne.

He also pointed to air pollution as a serious issue from which Tehran is also suffering.

Traffic management plan has been proposed for solving this problem in Tehran, he reiterated.

We have introduced incentives such as a 5% discount for cars producing less pollution and a 5% discount on electric and hybrid cars, Hanachi said.

He went on to say that 3,500 trips are being made by bicycles provided by Tehran Municipality.

Iranian official said that all costs related to parking cars are being paid by electronic wallet.

"Organized conjointly by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC), “BRIDGE for Cities - Belt and Road Initiative: Developing Green Economies for Cities”.

“BRIDGE for Cities” is a large-scale annual event, which aims to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda," according to BRIDGE website.

"The event promotes the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with which it shares many similarities, in all participating countries, to encourage municipal officials and development stakeholders to scale up their engagement in inclusive and sustainable urban-industrial development initiatives," it added.

Meanwhile, Hanachi and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Director General Li Yong met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Mayors Forum in Vienna and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on expansion of cooperation in new urban technologies.

