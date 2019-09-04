Zarif: US' blackmail becoming pattern

"Having failed at piracy, the US resorts to outright blackmail—deliver us Iran’s oil and receive several million dollars or be sanctioned yourself," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.



"Sounds very similar to the Oval Office invitation I received a few weeks back," he added.



"It is becoming a pattern," he reiterated by posting #BTeamGangsters hashtag.

Earlier, the British media 'Financial Times' reported: "Four days before the US imposed sanctions on an Iranian tanker suspected of shipping oil to Syria, the vessel’s Indian captain received an unusual email from the top Iran official at the Department of State."

“This is Brian Hook . . . I work for secretary of state Mike Pompeo and serve as the US Representative for Iran,” according to British media Mr Hook wrote to Akhilesh Kumar on August 26, according to several emails seen by the Financial Times. “I am writing with good news.”

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of US Department of Treasury said in a statement: "The Adrian Darya 1 is being identified as blocked property pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224. Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned."

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized last month by UK Royal Marines off the coast of the UK Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil is now changed to Adrian Darya. The tanker was released on August 18.

