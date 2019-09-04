UN special envoy for Syria, Iranian FM senior aide meet

During the meeting, Khaji stressed the need for fighting terrorism, extension of Syrian sovereignty over the entire Syria, establishment of Constitution committee, and voiced Iran's readiness for cooperation with the UN to help settle the Syrian crisis.

Pedersen, for his part, hailed his past meetings with the Iranian officials on Syria as well as the upcoming meetings with other countries over Syria's outstanding issues, underlining the need for continued consultations on Syria.

He also appreciated Iran for its efforts in line with solving the Syrian crisis.

