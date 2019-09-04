Sep 5, 2019, 12:06 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83465711
0 Persons

UN special envoy for Syria, Iranian FM senior aide meet

UN special envoy for Syria, Iranian FM senior aide meet

Tehran, Sept 4, IRNA -- United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and Iranian Foreign Minister's senior assistant for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji discussed the latest developments in Syria as well as cooperation for settlement of Syrian crisis late on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Khaji stressed the need for fighting terrorism, extension of Syrian sovereignty over the entire Syria, establishment of Constitution committee, and voiced Iran's readiness for cooperation with the UN to help settle the Syrian crisis.

Pedersen, for his part, hailed his past meetings with the Iranian officials on Syria as well as the upcoming meetings with other countries over Syria's outstanding issues, underlining the need for continued consultations on Syria.

He also appreciated Iran for its efforts in line with solving the Syrian crisis.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 7 =