Iran's exports to Oman quadrupled during current Gov.

Zarrabi on Wednesday during a meeting of the Omani ambassador to Iran with Uromieh businessmen and merchants, said that before the current government came to office, the volume of exports to Oman was $ 146 million, which now stands at $ 728 million.

During this period, the amount of Iranian trade with Oman has also grown significantly, reaching from $220 million in 1393 to $1.16 billion , the official highlighted.

Zarrabi reiterated that Oman's total imports during the year amount to about $ 20 billion, of which Iran's share was about 3.6 percent, and we are looking to increase it to 10 percent, which is close to $2 billion.

The head of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce emphasized the development of infrastructure in order to enhance the trade relations between Iran and Oman and said that a considerable part of this was formed with the government's special attention and the businessmen could use this capacity to develop trade with Oman.

At this meeting, the members of the Orumiyeh Chamber of Commerce spoke about the capacities of West Azerbaijan in various fields.

Oman as southern neighbor of Iran has a population of five million.

Oman's ambassador to Iran paid a two-day visit to the province to visit the economic capacities of West Azarbaijan.

