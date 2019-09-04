Iran, Austria sing MoU on academic cooperation

According to the MoU, both universities' students could benefit mutual advising, software as well as hardware facilities in the laboratories.

Earlier in 2017, the teams comprising students and professors paid visits to each other universities.

The University of Leoben which was established in 1840 in Austria offers majors such as mining, 'oil and gas', chemistry and Metallurgy.

The Persian Gulf University established in Bushehr Province of Iran in 1991. The university offers 29 bachelor's degrees, 48 master's degrees along with 13 PhD degrees.

