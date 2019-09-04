Presence of Iranian companies in Halabja province reviewed

Mehdi Shoushtari, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaimaniyah, separately met with "Azad Tawfiq", Halabja Governor and Chairman and members of the Halabja Chamber of Commerce.

Expansion of relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Halabja province in various political, economic, commercial and cultural aspects, including active participation of Iranian companies in Halabja civil development and development projects and ways to strengthen border and customs crossings between Iran and the province, were among the most important topics of these meetings.

Authorities in Halabja Province, while pointed to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the people of Halabja during difficult times, especially the disaster of the chemical bombing of Halabja, and the enduring role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in introducing this tragedy to the international community underscored its readiness to help further development of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ties, especially with the neighboring Kermanshah and Kordestan provinces.

While emphasizing the human and Islamic dimensions of assistance by the Iranian government and nation to the wounded and displaced people in Halabja chemical disaster and referring to the historical relations and the great commonality between Iran and the Kurdish region and Halabja province, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced readiness of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaimaniyah to facilitate Iran's commercial relations with Halabja province and strengthening provincial cooperation, particularly the links between the Halabja Chamber of Commerce and the Chambers of Commerce in neighboring provinces in Iran.

