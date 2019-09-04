Zarif says European measures important for Iran

Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday evening after a press conference with the Bangladeshi media on the latest status of negotiations with Europeans, stated that "we announced from first day that we are ready to negotiate but we are also taking our own steps". If negotiations succeed, these steps can be stopped and even reversed. But if the negotiations fail and the Europeans fail to fulfill their obligations at least in terms of sell of oil and return of Iran's oil money in various ways, Iran will continue its steps.

The top diplomat said that "we will take the third step" in the next two days, and Mr. President today announced that the third step will have a significant impact on Iran's nuclear program, and after that Iran will also be in talks.

The foreign minister noted that after two months, according to our own procedure, and if negotiations fail, the fourth step will be taken and we will continue the negotiations.

Zarif said that the negotiation is the duty of the Foreign Ministry and will continue, and we will not suspend our duties while our policy is to take the necessary steps alongside the negotiations.

Asked about European Companies’ failure to meet its commitments on the JCPOA and whether Iran still pins hope to talks, he said, Iranian economy must not be tied to an external factor, but must be based on a resistant economy as the Supreme Leader said and this is also the policy of the government.

Zarif highlighted that Iran did not leave the negotiating table from the beginning and will not do so. While negotiation does not mean to lower our guard and accept the other party's terms, so far it has not been the case.

Negotiation is a necessity and even the result of resistance can be achieved through negotiation, he said. Negotiation itself is a serious form of resistance in the diplomacy scene, and so creating the dichotomy that negotiation should be instead of resistance is the wrong one.

The negotiation itself is resistance, continuation of resistance and exploitation of resistance, he said. As the resistance means also exploiting the gains of negotiation, we are all one country.

