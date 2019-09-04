Official says Iran is waiting for EU to deliver its promise before further nuclear cuts

The third step of commitment reduction will be operated at the set time, said Iranian Government's Spokesman Ali Rabiei, adding that "we are still waiting that the promise of Iran oil purchase" and returning its revenues be delivered.

"We are waiting to see that our views are met, but the French officials have gone to the US to get permission," he pointed out.

France has proposed to open a $15 billion credit line for the economic damages inflicted on Iran's oil sales during the US reimposed sanctions that took effect last November.

This money should be given to Iran to purchase what it needs, Rabiei said, adding, "We even didn’t accept the fact that they wanted to dictate to us what kinds of commodities we could buy with this money, saying we will buy what we need."

The spokesman also mentioned progress in talks with French officials, saying differences have reduced to 3 from the initial 19 issues on which there were differences.

"The most important agreement was that the money be given to us and our oil be purchased. I think we have been able to put our view on the table. What’s left is the necessary licences and permission,” Rabiei noted.

Tehran is about to announce details of new cutbacks in its nuclear commitments either today or tomorrow, according to the Iranian authorities.

