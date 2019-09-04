Ministers notes resistance of Iran's defense diplomacy

In a ceremony attended by a number of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' Quds Force and IRGC's Foreign Intelligence Command as well as Ministry of Defense officials, Brigadier General Amir Hatami noted that diplomacy of resistance was part of the resistance.

The axis of resistance is the axis of humanity, freedom, religion, dignity and the manifestation of the fight against all manifestations of evil, including disbelief, despotism, terrorism, arrogance and greedy powers and today fighting in this stronghold is a holy struggle and jihad for the cause of God.

The Minister of Defense highlighted that "today, by the grace of God, the wise leaderships of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the strives of all the activists in this field, the resistance has reached peak of its glory and become a pain in the neck for the enemies and that is why they do not tolerate this and today the diplomacy of resistance is one of the important and influential axes in the defensive diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere, Brigaider General Hatami stated that a very great conspiracy was planned against the region and that the perpetrators of the plot were selected by the most vicious people in the form of Takfiri-terrorist groups.

