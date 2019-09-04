Cuba reiterates solidarity with Iran in face of US hostilities

Cuban Foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez made the remark in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Havana Rashid Bayat Mokhtari who submitted a copy of his credentials to the Cuban minister in Havana on Tuesday.

Both senior officials reiterated their will to continue strengthening bilateral ties which turn 40 since the restoration of diplomatic relations.

"I received H.E. Mr. Rashid Bayat Mokhtari, ambassador of Iran. We ratified our willingness to continue strengthening bilateral links when we mark 40th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations. I reiterated our solidarity in the face of US aggressive escalation vs Iran," tweeted Cuban chief diplomat.

They emphasized that the US aims to destabilize Cuban and Iranian governments and achieve political objectives by imposing unilateral sanctions on these nations.

To commemorate four decades of political relations between the two nations that revolted against the US interests in their countries, Iran's envoy to Cuba and several high-ranking Cuban officials unveiled a stamp that celebrates the event.

