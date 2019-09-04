Russia, India back legitimate trade ties with Iran

Russia and India signed a joint statement on Wednesday to expand economic cooperation with Iran.

The statement was released after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East.

“Russia and India are keen to continue beneficial legitimate cooperation with Iran in economic and trade aspects,” reads a joint statement by both leaders, signed on Wednesday.

Putin and Modi also supported full implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to provide regional and international peace, security and stability.

“The two countries stress full commitment to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and believe that issues with Iran need to be resolved peacefully and through talks,” according to the document.

