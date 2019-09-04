FM spox says grounds prepared for returning UK tanker crew

The problem is the violation of regulations, Abbas Mousavi said.

Speaking in a televised interview, Mousavi elaborated on the latest conditions of implementing third step of reducing nuclear-related commitments and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meetings in Paris, saying Araghchi has brought the results of his tour to Tehran.

Reviews are very intensive and has many details, he added.

Tehran believes that suggestions will not be ready until Iran introduce the third step of reducing commitments, he noted.

Elaborating on the latest condition of the crew members of the UK oil tanker, Mousavi said the final judicial and legal procedures of Stena Impero are underway.

Iran in line with its humanitarian policies urged the captain to get the crew members off the ship to let them return home, he added.

The captain has decided to choose seven crew members who are Indian to create no problem in his work, he reiterated.

He went on to say that the consular conditions and the permission for all of them have been reviewed.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on July 19 that it seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for disregard of the safety standards Iran enforces for its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained in the southern Iranian region at the request of Hormuzgan Province's Ports and Maritime Organization, for not observing International Law of the Sea (ILOS) in the Persian Gulf waterway.

