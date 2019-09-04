Iran busts 7 fishing trawlers in Persian Gulf

“Seven trawlers were detained by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) because of fishing violations,” said Colonel Teimur Paidare, Commander of IRGC naval force base in Jask, southern Hormozgan Province on Wednesday.

He said the violations consisted of observing the proper distance from the shore and catching the fish, adding that they had caught 222 tons of all kinds of fish in the Persian Gulf.

24 of the trawlers’ crew are foreign nationals, who have been detained.

IRGC has launched maritime patrol to keep a tab on fishing trawlers in the Persian Gulf in a bid to prevent such bulk fishing which damages the local people’s source of income, according to the force.

