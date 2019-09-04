Official rejects rumors on Trump-Rouhani meeting in UNGA

As President Rouhani earlier underlined not only there is no possibility for bilateral talks, but also grounds are not prepared for the US presence in Iran’s meeting with nuclear deal signatories before it returns to the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removing all nuclear-related sanctions.

Elaborating on the fact that Iran has stressed that Europe should either buy oil from Iran or allocate a credit line to guarantee Iran's oil income, Araghchi said the value of the mentioned credit line would be about $15 billion by the end of 2019.

Accordingly, If Iran agrees, it will sell 100 percent of its oil within the next 4 months or will receive it in LC format and re-sell it, he said.



Araghchi went on to say that after receiving $15 billion, Iran will be ready for holding talks with P4+1, but there are still major differences as regard the negotiations agenda.

Iran will hold no talks on its red-lines under any conditions, he reiterated.

Tehran believes that no re-negotiations will be held on the nuclear deal, but suitable implementation of it and also security and freedom of shipping in the waterways will be among topic for talks.

Iran will enter talks on the security of Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz if the Iranian ships are safeguarded in all waterways, Araghchi noted.

For Iran returning to full implementation of the JCPOA depends on receiving $15 billion, otherwise Iran will continue reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal, he said.

Europeans are unlikely to take any major strides by September 7.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Araghchi visited Paris to work out a practical plan with the French officials on the Iranian demands from the JCPOA partners -- restoration of banking ties and free export of Iranian oil. Officials from Central Bank of Iran and the Oil Ministry have accompanied Araghchi to Paris.

