Chief of staff says "Iran among safest world countries"

The security of Iran is indebted to the vigilance of its Iranian military forces and that is why the enemy doesn’t dare to make a move against us as this reality is not accidental which has roots in their deterrence capability, said Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

He said when the US intruding spy drone was shot down, the US president was on the verge of attacking Iran. But when he was informed that what would happen in the Strait of Hormuz and its consequences, he changed approach.

He added that in a two-hour session he was convinced that it is not possible to attack Iran, but they lied and said that they didn’t attack because of surviving lives of hundreds of people.

He added that Iraq had been swallowed by the US but was survived by the Resistance, and Yemen is now capable enough to defend itself as it is now reaching to a point of self-sufficiently. They have shot down one out of any type of advanced airplanes in the world. Of course, Iran is spiritually supporting them.

He said that some people have some hallucinations; they think Iran is sending weapons to Yemen. How can you send 9-meter long missiles to a country which is under a tight sanction and even medicine cannot find a way into the country?

