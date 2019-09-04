Rouhani: Iran to declare 3rd step to reduce commitments to JCPOA

Iran's next step to reduce commitments will accelerate activities of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), deputy chief of staff of the presidential office for communications and information Parviz Esmaeili quoted Rouhani as saying.

Esmaeili said in a twitter message on Wednesday that the Iranian president predicts as unlikely the European partners take practical steps to fulfill their promise today and tomorrow.

Another two-month deadline is on the table which gives opportunity to the Europeans to return to the commitments, talks and agreement, Esmaeili quoted the president as saying.

On the first anniversary of US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

On Sunday (September 1), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended Majlis (Parliament) session in Tehran and announced that if the Europeans do not take due measures within the framework of the JCPOA till Thursday (September 5), Iran will send a letter to the Europeans to declare Tehran's third step to reduce commitments related to the July 2015 nuclear deal.

The Article 36, under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, says, 'If Iran reached the conclusion that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution.'

The Article 26 stipulates, 'The EU will refrain from re-introducing or re-imposing the sanctions that it has terminated as per the JCPOA, without prejudice to the dispute resolution process provided by the context of the JCPOA.'

