Zarif reviews issues of mutual interests with Bangladeshi premier

The talks which were held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, focused on important regional developments, efforts to relive tensions and ways to widen bilateral cooperation in the cultural and economic fields as well as in the issues related to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Zarif and the prime minister expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis and sufferings of Rohingya Muslims.

After his meeting with Ms Hasina, Zarif held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Zarif is currently on a visit to Dhaka to take part in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Blue Economy Ministerial Conference (BEC-III) on “Promoting Sustainable Blue Economy- making the best use of opportunities from the Indian Ocean” underway on September 4-5.

