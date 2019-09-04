Iran minister compares Trump with evil Thanos in The Avengers

Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi made the remarks through twitter in reaction to the US move to sanction Iranian Space Agency.

Trump is not imagined is picture, let alone in space, the minister said, stressing that the US president is not in a position to sanction the space.

Bright future belongs to all, not to the limited numbers, Azari-Jahromi added.

In The Avengers, Thanos wants to kill world people just to save lives of the limited numbers.

