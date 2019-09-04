Iran, Cuba celebrate 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

The event was held in the attendance of Iran Ambassador to Cuba Rashid Bayat Mokhtari, Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez and head of Cuba Post Office.

Bayat Mokhtari appreciated Cuban government for holding such event and said that Iran and Cuba uphold common goals of fighting cruelty and tyranny.

He also emphasized significant achievements made by both countries in the field of biotechnology and nanotechnology such as making vaccines.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat pointed to holding 17 rounds of joint economic commissions between Iran and Cuba and also senior officials’ visits as reinforcing relations.

Iran and Cuba are symbol resistance to imperialism and the modern colonialism, he said.

Alluding to ill-wishers’ pressures on Iran over the recent months, Bayat Mokhtari stressed that enemies’ attempts have so far faced defeat and will fail in the future.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said Cuba was among the first countries which recognized victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979.

The diplomat also described unveiling stamp as sign of high-level relations between Iran and Cuba.

Pointing to common stances taken by two countries in international arena like respecting the sovereignty of other countries, supporting multilateralism and the rights of the Palestinians, Rodriguez underlined convergence and cooperation in these fields.

