Russia says IAEA BoG to discuss Iran next week

"A session of #IAEA Board of Governors will take place in Vienna next week," The Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "We can expect active debates on regional topics- Syria, North Korea and #Iran. The main question is if Iran will decide to undertake further reduction of implementation of its commitments under #JCPOA."

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Iran started to go back on its voluntary commitments within the 2015 nuclear deal on May 8, the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Tehran says the moves are a response to a lack of political will by the three European signatories of the deal, France, Germany and the UK, to stand up to the US pressures and sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said the new report released by the IAEA has verified Iran's commitment to nuclear deal and refers to Iran's new choices.

Referring to IAEA’s 16th report on verification of Iran nuclear deal, Gharibabadi described it as indicating Iran’s goodwill for preserving multilateralism in international relations and as verifying its compliance.

Like 15 previous reports, IAEA once again reiterated that since the beginning of the JCPOA implementation, it has continued monitoring Iran’s compliance with its nuclear-related commitments, he added.

The IAEA new report has also explicitly referred to Supreme National Security Council’s order s regard stopping some of Iran’s measures under the JCPOA and in the framework of articles 26 and 36, he noted.

Iranian envoy went on to say that based on the 16th report, Iran’s uranium stockpile has been announced 6.241 kg until August 19, including 1.25 kg 4.5% uranium.

Based on the JCPOA, Iran is permitted to have 8.202 kg enriched uranium.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish