Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 4

Tehran, Sept 4, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- President's picks for two ministers get votes of confidence

- Macron: West's authority is on the decline

- Iran not to have bilateral talks with US

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran rules out direct talks with US

- Minister: Leader approves funds for key railway project

- Lawmakers endorse Rouhani’s picks for two ministries

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- President Rouhani: Bilateral ties with U.S.: never

- UN report: U.S., France, Britain may be complicit in Yemen war crimes

- Iran win two silvers at 2019 World Kurash Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- No intention to hold ‘bilateral talks’ with U.S. 

- Iran’s Khosh Honar ensemble wins gold medal at Bulgaria World Folk 2019

- Borders are secure: Iranian army chief 

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Parliament confirms education and cultural heritage ministers

- TSE back in bull market

- Port operations rise

