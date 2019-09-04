Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 4

** IRAN NEWS

- President's picks for two ministers get votes of confidence

- Macron: West's authority is on the decline

- Iran not to have bilateral talks with US

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran rules out direct talks with US

- Minister: Leader approves funds for key railway project

- Lawmakers endorse Rouhani’s picks for two ministries

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- President Rouhani: Bilateral ties with U.S.: never

- UN report: U.S., France, Britain may be complicit in Yemen war crimes

- Iran win two silvers at 2019 World Kurash Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- No intention to hold ‘bilateral talks’ with U.S.

- Iran’s Khosh Honar ensemble wins gold medal at Bulgaria World Folk 2019

- Borders are secure: Iranian army chief

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Parliament confirms education and cultural heritage ministers

- TSE back in bull market

- Port operations rise

