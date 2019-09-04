Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 4

** IRAN NEWS
- President's picks for two ministers get votes of confidence
- Macron: West's authority is on the decline
- Iran not to have bilateral talks with US
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran rules out direct talks with US
- Minister: Leader approves funds for key railway project
- Lawmakers endorse Rouhani’s picks for two ministries
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- President Rouhani: Bilateral ties with U.S.: never
- UN report: U.S., France, Britain may be complicit in Yemen war crimes
- Iran win two silvers at 2019 World Kurash Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- No intention to hold ‘bilateral talks’ with U.S.
- Iran’s Khosh Honar ensemble wins gold medal at Bulgaria World Folk 2019
- Borders are secure: Iranian army chief
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Parliament confirms education and cultural heritage ministers
- TSE back in bull market
- Port operations rise
