Pres. Rouhani to announce details of third JCPOA step soon: FM Zarif

He made the remarks upon his arrival in Dhaka where he added that holding talks with Bangladeshi officials is on his agenda.

Bilateral relations, problems faced by the Islamic world, regional developments and Muslims' plights are to be dealt with during the meetings, he said.

Zarif further noted that he will take part in the Indian Ocean Rim Conference focusing on blue economy on Thursday.

Commenting on the implementation of third step of reducing commitments under JCPOA, he said that if the Europeans do not move to fulfill their side under the deal, Iran will start third stage of scaling down commitments.

Implementation of this step does not mean end of the talks, as the opposing party moves to return to the deal, Iran will cease the measures undertaken under the Article 36.

