Spox reacts to reports on Dutch role in cyber-attack on Iran

Commenting on a report that the Netherlands’ intelligence agency may have been involved in an act of sabotage against Iran’s Natanz nuclear site with the Stuxnet virus, Mousavi said on Tuesday that this report is being carefully examined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and by the country’s Embassy in the Netherlands.

"In this regard, Director General for Western Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a meeting this morning (September 3, 2019) with Deputy Directorate General for Political Affairs of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is Tehran in a pre-planned trip, and expressed the Islamic Republic’s concern and sensitivity in the meeting with the Dutch delegation and that country’s ambassador to Tehran," he said

Mousavi added that the Dutch delegation, in response, has declared that it would convey the issue to the government of the Netherlands.

