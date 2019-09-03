Zarif says Iran-Russia relations benefit region, int’l peace, security

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Iranian top diplomat went on to say that Iran-Russia relations have grown dramatically in the past six years (during the presidency of Dr. Hassan Rouhani).

The Foreign Minister noted that the relations between the two countries are based on common interests and common international views, and this situation is unprecedented in relations between the two countries.

Zarif said that today the cooperation between Iran and Russia, at bilateral, regional and international levels, have been unprecedented, and "I believe that this cooperation will be in the interest of the region, international peace and security as well as Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister arrived in Moscow on Sunday evening following his international consultations in the East and West of the world.

Zarif met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday, then attended a news conference, participated in a meeting with Iranologists and editors of the Russian media, and then left Moscow on Sunday evening for Tehran.

In addition to Mehdi Sanai, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, Reza Ardakanian the head of the Iranian Economic Cooperation Commission also accompanied the FM and had a separate meeting with Alexander Novak, the head of the Russian commission and energy minister.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish