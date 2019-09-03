Efforts to rescue JCPOA in Tehran-Paris negotiations

September 2, Iraniain Deputy Foreign Minister at the head of a delegation arrived to discuss the JCPOA and the future of this agreement with the French authorities. Accompanied by an economic team indicates the priority and necessity of economic decision making on this trip.

Yesterday news of a 10-hour meeting of Araghchi along with Central Bank, Oil Ministry’s officials and Iranian ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi with host country representatives came to the attention which was held behind closed doors and its focus was how the Iranian demands and interests were met in the JCPOA.

During these intense negotiations they discussed the details and possible scenarios of the French initiative, and it is said that the two sides were also expected to increase their discussions and consultations with other relevant parties and to continue ongoing discussions with each other at various levels.

In connection with French President Emmanuel Macron's plan, it is said Paris to launch a $ 15 billion credit line to pre- purchase of Iran oil to save the JCPOA and increasing hope or the implementation of the nuclear deal; a plan that will be implemented in three years.

Earlier, during a visit to Iran by Macron's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, for the first time the Freezing Against Freezing project, or "freeze versus freezing" was unveiled; a plan proposed by Macron's diplomatic adviser in Tehran which was not accepted by the Islamic Republic.

Under the plan, Iran, which has already taken two steps on its way to lowering its nuclear commitments and is due to take a third step soon, should stop lowering its commitments in exchange for a lifting of US oil sanctions.

One of Paris' most important goals to formulate and propose initiatives is related to Iran's gradual steps to withdraw from the JCPOA, and France, as one of the influential members of the JCPOA, seeks to prevent the continuation of Iran's diminishing measures. In this regard, Macron has repeatedly made direct phone calls to President Hassan Rouhani.

The latest phone call between the presidents of the French and Iranian states goes back to last Saturday, with Rouhani and Macron discussing regional developments and more, focusing on the implementation and fulfillment of the other party's commitments. It was the first phone call by the Presidents of the two countries since the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Biarritz, France; a meeting that Macron's strive for rescue of the JCPOA on the eve of it was evident.

Macron is seeking to dissuade Tehran from taking third step in reducing its commitments. There is only a few days left until Iran's third step is taken ( September 6); a step that according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, would be carried out to enrich and reinstall some centrifuges there.

According to Kamalvandi, increasing the number of centrifuges, reinstalling IR-2 and IR-2M centrifuges, increasing the number of centrifuges active in the enrichment and 20 percent- enrichment cascades are among the options in step three.

Speaking about what Iran is going to unveil in its third step, Kamalvandi announced that increasing the number of centrifuges, reinstalling the IR-1 and IR-1M centrifuges, increasing the number of active centrifuges in the enrichment and enrichment cascades above the options outlined in the third step.

But the IAEA report on Friday, August 31, was also effective in this regard. The verification body released its 16th and most recent report on Iran's reduction of its commitments in the JCPOA, and emphasized that Iran's uranium reserves had exceeded the JCPOA limit, which led the JCPOA countries, such as France, to strive hard to maintain the nuclear deal.

