Iran president appoints new cultural heritage, education minsters

Tehran, Sept 3, IRNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed two new ministers to preside over Cultural Heritage and Tourism as well as Education ministries after they got the parliament’s green light on Tuesday. 

According to the president decree, Mohasen Haji Mirzai was appointed as Education minister in a bid to “follow the government’s educational policies on freedom, security, calm and progress”. 

Haji Mirzai won 200 parliamentary votes in favour to preside over the Education Ministry. 

Also, Rouhani appointed Ali Asqar Mounesan as Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister after 163 members of parliament threw their weight behind him. 

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts was a vice presidency before the government decided to add it to its ministerial portfolios. 

