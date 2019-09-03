FM Zarif says Tehran always backs Syria-UN contacts

“Iran is firm in resolving the situation in Syria through political means. Iran always supports positive relations between Damascus and the UN. Tehran has always supported such contacts,” said Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with Geir Otto Pedersen, UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria in Tehran on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the current situation in the Arab country as well as efforts by the UN and other states of the Astana talks, stressing that a committee to devise Syria’s new Constitution will start its activities soon.

Zarif discussed and slammed the US actions to derail the political solutions that have impeded the start of the Constitutional Committee.

