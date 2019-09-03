Iranian kurash wrestlers bag silver medals in Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships

Elias Ali Akbari beat several rivals in -81 kilogram category to reach final just to lose to the Uzbek wrestler.

In the -90 kilogram category Omid Taztak lost to another Uzbek rival to get the silver medal at the end.

Two more Iranian Kurash wrestlers will compete against their rivals on Wednesday, the last day of the sport events.

2019 World Martial Arts Masterships has been going on in the South Korean city of Chungju.

Kurash refers to a number of folk wrestling styles practiced in Central Asia. The Uzbek name means attaining a goal by fair means.

Kurash wrestlers use towels to hold their opponents, and their goal is to throw their opponents off the feet.

