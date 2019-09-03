Senior MP says French package belittled US pressure

Member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament (Majlis) Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said on Tuesday about a proposal attributed to French President on paying dlrs. 15 billion to Iran and the possibility to return to talks and Iran's continued presence in the JCPOA that the key question is whether such proposals will lead to the formation of new talks or negotiations or not.

However, how much this line of credit provides and how it makes commitment for the United States is important. Even if this line of credit is secured, but other sanctions are not lifted, it becomes useless money.

He also insisted that when Iranians can sell oil, why they should enter this borrowing line of credit, noted that the INSTEX was supposed to be a credit account, not a credit line. This means that the Iranians can sell their oil and deposit money into it and thus circumvent the sanctions. But today we see that the Europeans are practically turning away from their role and trying to please the United States. For that reason, I think the situation to enter negotiating is getting tougher every day, but of course diplomats are reviewing other proposed packages, and that's why Mr. Araghchi's team is in Europe.

US president today is not seeking to negotiate with Iran; he is not well positioned in US domestic polls," he said. "I believe that he is trying to show that policy of pressure on Iran has been effective, but the Iranians are looking for real diplomacy. Under these circumstances, real diplomacy is not formed. Mr. Trump not only reinstated pre-JCPOA sanctions, but also added new sanctions, so sanctions must be lifted to establish real diplomacy, he said.

He added that if the Islamic Republic had to take the third step more firmly, underlined that "If we can restore our nuclear capability before the JCPOA, we can get better concessions from the other side, because the negotiating proposals will be more realistic."

Al- Mayadeen recently claimed in a report that French President Emmanuel Macron has offered to inject dlrs. 15 billion into the INSTEX financial system to save the JCPOA.

"The Europeans had some conditions with regard to this package, and the condition is that Iran go back before the steps it took," Mojtaba Zalnouri, head of the National Security Commission, told a weekly magazine. Therefore, the Islamic Republic will not allow the government to do so.

