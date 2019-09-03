Direct flights connecting Iran's Isfahan to Syria's Damascus resumes

The first flight, operated by the private Syrian airline Cham Wings Airlines, departed from Isfahan’s International Airport to Damascus International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The Syrian airlines uses an Airbus A330 with a capacity of 170 people operating the flight every Tuesday to and from Damascus.

It’s the second direct flight from Iran to Syria after Tehran’s International Imam Khomeini Airport launched shuttle services to the Syrian capital.

The route was put on hold after the war broke out in the Arab country eight years ago.

