FM Zarif off to Dhaka to attend IORA summit

This is the second round of the Iranian FM’s Asian tour. Zarif traveled to China, Japan and Malaysia last week and met with their officials.

In addition to attending a summit of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), in Dhaka he is to confer with high-ranking officials on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Zarif told reporters ahead of his departure that today he is going to Bangladesh for an international conference on Indian Ocean Rim Association, which provides an opportunity to meet a number of ministers as well as a bilateral meeting with the Bangladeshi authorities.

The Foreign Minister will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of his Asian diplomatic tour.

During his visit to Moscow, Zarif also discussed bilateral issues, regional issues and the JCPOA with officials in Moscow.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Tehran and Moscow will cooperate on issues related to the nuclear deal and regional security that will benefit the region.

We share common views in all issues and need cooperation in all of these aspects, said Iran’s FM Zarif on Monday.

The cooperation that we agreed on about the JCPOA and regional issues will benefit the regional peace and security, he added in Moscow.

He noted that Iran and Russia discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral ties, regional situation, security in the Persian Gulf and nuclear deal.

Zarif was heading a high-level political economic delegation to Russia. Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian also held talks with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak.

Iranian Foreign Minister underlined that all out cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will be to the benefit of two countries, entire region and the world.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zarif said Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission play major role in developing relations between the two parties.

Despite the fact that US has created impediments for Russia and China, Iranian diplomats went to France to discuss Europeans' commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Zarif said expressing satisfaction over Iran-Russia relations.

