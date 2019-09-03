Hormozgan Climbers Climb Georgian Peak

Mount Kazbek is a dormant stratovolcano and one of the major mountains of the Caucasus located on the border of Georgia's Kazbegi District and Russian Republic of North Ossetia–Alania.

It is the third-highest peak in Georgia (after Mount Shkhara and Janga) and the seventh-highest summit in the Caucasus Mountains.

Kazbek is also the second-highest volcanic summit in the Caucasus, after Mount Elbrus. The summit lies directly to the west of the town of Stepantsminda and is the most prominent geographic feature of the area. Mount Kazbek is the highest peak of Eastern Georgia. The name in Georgian, Mqinvartsveri, translates to "Glacier Peak" or "Freezing Cold Peak". The Vainakh name Bashlam translates as "Molten Mount".

Ali Dah, Asghar Mohammad Hosseinizadeh, and Qassem Resaneh, with the slogan of "The Persian Gulf forever", managed to climb the 5,047 meter-high mountain in Georgia.

The climbers left for Georgia on the 29 of August and achieved this important breakthrough by crossing the difficult obstacles on September 1st.

