Tehran mayor urges cooperation withe European cities

Tehran’s Mayor Pirooz Hanachi made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary General of EUROCITIES, Lisa Boni on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Hanachi said that there should be connections between Tehran and European cities.

It was his first meeting in Vienna on the sidelines of “BRIDGE for Cities - Belt and Road Initiative: Developing Green Economies for Cities” (“BRIDGE for Cities” event).

Hanchi invited the European official to visit Iran to get a first-hand experience of the changes that Tehran has gone through over the past years.

Tehran mayor is expected to meet United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Director General LI Yong in which both sides are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) about cooperation on modern urban technologies.

Hanachi is also expected to meet Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig and visit several urban centers and services that are being operated in the Austrian capital.

Organized conjointly by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC), “BRIDGE for Cities - Belt and Road Initiative: Developing Green Economies for Cities” (“BRIDGE for Cities” event) is a large-scale annual event, which aims to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda.

Based on the success of the previous events, BRIDGE for Cities 4.0 will explore the role of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in fostering urban innovation in cities along the Belt and Road and beyond. The “4.0” in the title symbolizes both the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the fourth edition of the event.

