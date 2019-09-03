Energy exports from Dogharoon Customs to Afghanistan quadruples

“So far 98,417 tons of LNG were exported to Afghanistan through Dogharoon border customs, showing a four-time rise in export of such product in compare to the corresponding period last year,” Dogharoon Customs Director General Mohammad Kuh Gerd told IRNA on Tuesday.

Iran exported 44, 929 tons of LNG to Afghanistan during the same period last year, he added.

10 trucks load Iran’s LNG at Dogharoon Customs each day, heading for Afghanistan, according to the official.

80% of the exported energy are made up of raffinate and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Kuh Gerd added, noting that 100% of Iran’s energy exports to Herat in Afghanistan through Dogharoon Customs.

Dogharoon is located 18 kilometers from the city of Taibad bordered with Afghanistan in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province.

145,113 tons of LNG was loaded onto trucks and dispatched to Afghanistan from Dogharoon Customs last Iranian calendar year, ending March 20.

“Dogharoon Customs capacity is 350,000 tons of LNG exports, that’s why we have installed the most modern facilities there,” its director general stressed.

