Rouhani: Iran has no intention to talk with US

From the very beginning, the strategy the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken up is revolutionary patience and rationality, said President Rouhani in Majlis (Iranian Parliament).

By revolutionary patience and rationality, we didn’t let Iran get isolated and were able to isolate the US administration, Rouhani said.

He added that this is the first time since the US became a superpower that Washington conspires against a country but gets frowned upon by the world and doesn't get its objectives.

The world is at least in words and policies in harmony with the Iranian people. Iran is victorious in terms of International Law and politics over the US wrongful strategy, he said, in reference to the legal proceedings Iran initiated with the Hague-based International Court of Justice against the US seeking reparations for the damages inflicted on Iran by the US unilateral sanctions.

The US did not heed the ICJ provisional measures urging Washington to stop causing damages on Iranian economy.

President Rouhani said: See one example of US big conspiracies they have been alone in.

"The US and its henchmen, that is the ominous illegitimate Zionist regime and a few "tiny countries" stood by the US and the people of Iran see themselves backed by other nations and even big powers of the world," he said.

Iran took the first step in this way and gave a historic opportunity to the 4+1 countries. If they were loyal to their commitments, Iran would do its JCPOA commitments as well, and the US would be defeated in the aspects politics, society, public opinion, and, even, economy, he said.

President Rouhani added that for that purpose, Iran had two strategies: domestic resistance and active diplomacy. So the strategy stand on their own and Majlis and the Judiciary and all the other parts of the country are trying hand in hand to solve the economic problems of the country.

Regarding Iran's joining the Eurasia free trade agreement, he said that Iran will join the international economic pact in mid autumn, which can ease export and import.

About trading with other countries with national currencies with some countries, he said that this harms the US dollar and undermines Washington's plots to hurt Iranian economy.

He also said that though under sanctions, Iran has been able to reduce unemployment from 12.1% to 10.8%.

